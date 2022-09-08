Our Staff Reporter

Ban on registration of new vehicles for three months

SARGODHA   –   Excise, Taxation and Narcot­ics Department here has im­posed a ban on the registra­tion of new vehicles for next three months. This was stated by Excise and Taxa­tion Officer (ETO) Sargodha Aurangzeb khan on Wednes­day while talking to media.

He said that due to some complications in “trans­fer and registration” of old vehicular record, it was decided to impose a ban on new registrations of ve­hicles from September 11 to December 11. He fur­ther informed during next three months the record of 177,000 vehicles, already lying with the excise depart­ment, would be computer­ized. He hoped that it would generate 15 billion rupees revenue for the department.

He concluded that the system for new registra­tions would be operational again in January 2023. The initiative was geared to computerise old vehicular record lying with the de­partment.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Avoiding ‘apology’, Imran says ‘deeply regrets’ remarks against judge

National

Conspiracy being hatched to topple PTI govt in Punjab: Imran

Islamabad

Toshakhana: PM Shehbaz sets an example

Islamabad

Inflation will decline from next month: Miftah

National

Villagers trapped after largest Manchar Lake overflows

National

PM Shehbaz says trillions needed as flood-hit Pakistan looks ‘like a sea’

Lahore

FIA has no ‘objection over unfreezing’ of Ramzan Sugar Mills accounts

Lahore

Court returns reference against PM Shehbaz, Hamza to NAB ‘as per amended law

National

7 injured in Quetta hand grenade explosion

Islamabad

PPP urges nation to send relief goods to flood affectees on war footing

1 of 10,137

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More