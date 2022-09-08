Ban on registration of new vehicles for three months

SARGODHA – Excise, Taxation and Narcot­ics Department here has im­posed a ban on the registra­tion of new vehicles for next three months. This was stated by Excise and Taxa­tion Officer (ETO) Sargodha Aurangzeb khan on Wednes­day while talking to media.

He said that due to some complications in “trans­fer and registration” of old vehicular record, it was decided to impose a ban on new registrations of ve­hicles from September 11 to December 11. He fur­ther informed during next three months the record of 177,000 vehicles, already lying with the excise depart­ment, would be computer­ized. He hoped that it would generate 15 billion rupees revenue for the department.

He concluded that the system for new registra­tions would be operational again in January 2023. The initiative was geared to computerise old vehicular record lying with the de­partment.