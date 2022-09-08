Our Staff Reporter

Bilour slams KP govt for utilizing provincial kitty for PTI public gathering

Criticises EC’s inaction against provincial govt for violating election rules.

PESHAWAR   –    Awami National Party (ANP) senior representative and unanimous candidate of PDM for NA-31 Ghulam Ahmed Bilour on Wednesday strongly criticised the PTI govt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for utilizing provin­cial resources for public gathering of Imran Khan in Peshawar the other day. Addressing a press confer­ence at Bilour House here, he said that despite spend­ing lavishly and utilizing govt resources, the provin­cial govt miserably failed to attract masses, adding that provincial govt openly violated elections’ rules and code of conduct but the election commission was not taking any action. He warned that if such viola­tions would continue in the by-polls the ANP and al­lied parties would then decide their own course of actions. Bilour said the provincial govt was trying to divert the attention of masses from floods’ devasta­tions and failed govt measures while by utilizing all its energies for Imran Khan’s public gathering

