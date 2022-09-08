Bilour slams KP govt for utilizing provincial kitty for PTI public gathering
Criticises EC’s inaction against provincial govt for violating election rules.
PESHAWAR – Awami National Party (ANP) senior representative and unanimous candidate of PDM for NA-31 Ghulam Ahmed Bilour on Wednesday strongly criticised the PTI govt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for utilizing provincial resources for public gathering of Imran Khan in Peshawar the other day. Addressing a press conference at Bilour House here, he said that despite spending lavishly and utilizing govt resources, the provincial govt miserably failed to attract masses, adding that provincial govt openly violated elections’ rules and code of conduct but the election commission was not taking any action. He warned that if such violations would continue in the by-polls the ANP and allied parties would then decide their own course of actions. Bilour said the provincial govt was trying to divert the attention of masses from floods’ devastations and failed govt measures while by utilizing all its energies for Imran Khan’s public gathering