Black clothes and sad music alarms: British media’s strict game plan for reporting Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Anchors and reporters on the United Kingdom’s public service broadcaster appeared on screen in black clothing on Thursday, as concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth II intensified.

This was just the first step on a list of strict protocols media organizations — such as the BBC — were obliged to follow in the event of the Queen’s death.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that following an evaluation, the Queen’s doctors were concerned for her health and had decided to keep her under medical supervision.

The Palace said at the time that the 96-year-old monarch, who was at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, was “comfortable.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that senior members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, had traveled to Balmoral to be with the Queen.

At around 4 p.m. London time on Thursday, it was reported that a flight carrying members of the Royal Family had arrived at Aberdeen Airport near Balmoral.

Operation London Bridge

Under “Operation London Bridge”—a plan specifying in precise detail how the Queen’s death will be communicated to government officials, the media and the public—the news will go out to the media at the precise same moment a footman in mourning clothes crosses the grounds of Buckingham Palace to pin a black-edged notice to the gates, The Guardian reported five years ago.

According to leaked documents on ‘Operation London Bridge’, every radio station, even hospital channels, have playlists prepared which consist of “Mood 2” or “Mood 1” songs—“sad” and “saddest”—for teams to dip into in case of sudden national mourning.

