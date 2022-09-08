News Desk

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle where she was under “medical supervision”. The tragic news left millions of her fans crying and mourning.

According to the official account of the Royal Family, the Queen died peacefully.

The Queen’s sons, daughters, grandchildren, and in-laws as well as public figures were present with her before her death.

Her family members rushed to the royal estate after Buckingham Palace released a concerning statement this morning.

The Queen had been struggling with her health since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April last year.

Since last autumn, she’s had to pull out of a series of public events because of what seemed to be persistent problems with her mobility, often handing over duties to Prince Charles.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Black clothes and sad music alarms: British media’s strict game plan for reporting Queen Elizabeth II’s death

International

Queen Elizabeth II under ‘medical supervision’ over concerns for her health

International

Chinese researchers find neutralizing antibody against Covid-19 variants

International

Egypt confirms first case of monkeypox

International

China earthquake death toll climbs to 82 as rescue missions continue

International

Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia, vows gas and oil supply cuts

International

Energy crisis dominates Prime Minister Liz Truss’ first question time

International

Zaporizhzhia accident would impact neighbouring countries, warns Ukraine

International

Putin says ‘no military equipment’ at Ukraine nuclear plant

International

32 dead, 11 injured in Vietnam karaoke bar fire

1 of 2,893

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More