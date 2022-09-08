Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle where she was under “medical supervision”. The tragic news left millions of her fans crying and mourning.

According to the official account of the Royal Family, the Queen died peacefully.

The Queen’s sons, daughters, grandchildren, and in-laws as well as public figures were present with her before her death.

Her family members rushed to the royal estate after Buckingham Palace released a concerning statement this morning.

The Queen had been struggling with her health since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April last year.

Since last autumn, she’s had to pull out of a series of public events because of what seemed to be persistent problems with her mobility, often handing over duties to Prince Charles.