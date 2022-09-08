Cadet College Wana Auditorium renamed after Shaheed Captain Wali Nazir

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat has visited family of Shaheed Captain Abdul Wali Wazir at Wana, South Wazirstan.

The Corps Commander paid tribute to the shaheed and his family for ultimate sacrifice while defending the motherland, said a statement issued by the ISPR on Thursday.

In memory of Shaheed Captain Abdul Wali Wazir, the main auditorium of Cadet College Wana, where the shaheed was a student and his father is an employee, has been named as Abdul Wali Wazir Shaheed Auditorium to pay respect and tribute to the brave son of the soil who embraced shahadat while leading an operation in which four terrorists were killed.

