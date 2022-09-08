CCOP allows re-engagement of financial advisor to proceed further for NPPMCL sel-off

ISLAMABAD – The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) on Wednesday allowed the re-engagement of financial advisor to proceed further for privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP). The Privatization Commission tabled a summary on re-engagement of financial advisor for NPPMCL. It was apprised that Financial Advisory Services Agreement (FASA) for the privatization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) was signed between PC and M/s Credit Suisse, Singapore and expired on April 29, 2022. The government is committed to invite the much needed private sector investment and expertise in power sector. Based on the efforts of the federal government, the international investors are now looking for investment opportunities in Pakistan. Keeping in view the recent developments and improved investors’ appetite and to undertake valuation exercise for the sale of two power plants, the CCoP allowed the re-engagement of financial advisor to proceed further for privatization of NPPMCL.

The meeting also discussed the proposal for delisting of TCP plot measuring 15 acres adjacent to plot no. 42, Multan Industrial Estate, from privatization list. The meeting was informed on the process of auction of the mentioned plot that was made in 2020, but no one participated in the process. In the meantime, TCP has initiated the process for establishment of cold storage facility on the said property as per the requirements of area and in consultation with Pakistan Fruits & Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVEA) on public private partnership mode and requested to retain the property. The Committee approved the proposal and allowed 6 months time to TCP to work out the feasibility of the project and finalized details of the project proposed on PPP mode with PFVEA and other trade associations on the expo centre at Multan.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries & Production Syed Murtaza Mehmud, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Privatization/Chairman Privatization Commission Abid Hussain Bhayo, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA/ex-PM, Coordinator to the PM on Economy, Bilal Azhar Kayani, federal secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.