Chinese researchers find neutralizing antibody against Covid-19 variants

Chinese researchers have found a neutralizing antibody that could provide protection against the Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19, and it has shown preventative efficacy by nasal delivery.

According to the study, the antibody 58G6 detected in a Covid-19 patient was isolated and showed potent neutralizing activity inhibiting the variants.

The researchers administered the antibody to hamsters via nasal delivery and found that a very low dosage of 2 milligrams per kilogram effectively prevented them from being infected with the variants.

It said that the antibody is expected to be used in nebulized therapy.