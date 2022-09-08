News Desk

Chinese researchers find neutralizing antibody against Covid-19 variants

Chinese researchers have found a neutralizing antibody that could provide protection against the Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19, and it has shown preventative efficacy by nasal delivery.

According to the study, the antibody 58G6 detected in a Covid-19 patient was isolated and showed potent neutralizing activity inhibiting the variants.

The researchers administered the antibody to hamsters via nasal delivery and found that a very low dosage of 2 milligrams per kilogram effectively prevented them from being infected with the variants.

It said that the antibody is expected to be used in nebulized therapy.

More Stories
International

Black clothes and sad music alarms: British media’s strict game plan for reporting Queen Elizabeth II’s death

International

Queen Elizabeth II under ‘medical supervision’ over concerns for her health

International

Egypt confirms first case of monkeypox

International

China earthquake death toll climbs to 82 as rescue missions continue

International

Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia, vows gas and oil supply cuts

International

Energy crisis dominates Prime Minister Liz Truss’ first question time

International

Zaporizhzhia accident would impact neighbouring countries, warns Ukraine

International

Putin says ‘no military equipment’ at Ukraine nuclear plant

International

32 dead, 11 injured in Vietnam karaoke bar fire

International

UK’s new PM Liz Truss meets cabinet with economic package

1 of 2,892

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More