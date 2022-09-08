City chief directs preparing list of officers having dual, current charge in CDA

Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said he wanted to replace all such officers who are posted one step above their original grade.

ISLAMABAD – The Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman of the Capital Develop­ment Authority has di­rected the concesrned formation to prepare a list of officers, who are serving on dual charge and current charge basis.

It was informed by Captain (R) Muham­mad Usman in an inter­action with the beat re­porters of CDA at Chief Commissioner’s Office at Islamabad. He said he wanted to replace all such officers, who are posted one step above their original grade but at the same time he said that he wanted to streamline the promo­tions of CDA officers as well. A large number of grade 16 and above of­ficials and officers are deputed on one step above positions from last many years but a considerable number of such officers are those, who fulfil the criteria to be promoted in next grade. “I have directed the concerned formation to hold the meetings of the de­partmental promotion committee regularly,” he maintained. Mean­while, expressing his views about the ongo­ing development work in the city, he assured that the pace of work on all the development projects would not be slowed down as he is personally follow­ing each project. He said the work on all the development proj­ects have been carried out day and night and we are soon going to launch the Bhara Kahu bypass for which land is already available with the civic authority.

Replying to a ques­tion related to the park­ing issues in the city, he said that he has direct­ed to build five park­ing plazas at different locations of Islamabad. He shared his experi­ence and said people usually don’t bother to park their vehicles in designated places, which caused parking issues. He, however, said that once we will be able to give the park­ing space through new parking plazas then we will enforce park­ing laws as well. Mean­while, he stressed upon the need of a full-fledged food author­ity in lines with Punjab Food Authority in Is­lamabad. He informed that the working on the project has already been initiated and soon the capital will have its own food authority. He said the domain of food authority is not just to keep a check on the hygiene conditions of restaurants and hotels but it will also act as a regulator of the whole hotel industry.