City chief directs preparing list of officers having dual, current charge in CDA

ISLAMABAD – The Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman of the Capital Development Authority has directed the concerned formation to prepare a list of officers, who are serving on dual charge and current charge basis.

It was informed by Captain (R) Muhammad Usman in an interaction with the beat reporters of CDA at Chief Commissioner’s Office at Islamabad. He said he wanted to replace all such officers, who are posted one step above their original grade but at the same time he said that he wanted to streamline the promotions of CDA officers as well.

A large number of grade 16 and above officials and officers are deputed on one step above positions from last many years but a considerable number of such officers are those, who fulfil the criteria to be promoted in next grade.

“I have directed the concerned formation to hold the meetings of the departmental promotion committee regularly,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, expressing his views about the ongoing development work in the city, he assured that the pace of work on all the development projects would not be slowed down as he is personally following each project.

He said the work on all the development projects have been carried out day and night and we are soon going to launch the Bhara Kahu bypass for which land is already available with the civic authority.

Replying to a question related to the parking issues in the city, he said that he has directed to build five parking plazas at different locations of Islamabad. He shared his experience and said people usually don’t bother to park their vehicles in designated places, which caused parking issues.

He, however, said that once we will be able to give the parking space through new parking plazas then we will enforce parking laws as well.

Meanwhile, he stressed upon the need of a full-fledged food authority in lines with Punjab Food Authority in Islamabad. He informed that the working on the project has already been initiated and soon the capital will have its own food authority.

He said the domain of food authority is not just to keep a check on the hygiene conditions of restaurants and hotels but it will also act as a regulator of the whole hotel industry.