Conspiracy being hatched to topple PTI govt in Punjab: Imran
CHISHTIAN – PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to topple the PTI government in Punjab, alleging that his ministers in the province were being threatened to accept bribes by “Mr X and Mr Y”. Addressing a rally in Chishtian, he said that PTI’s Punjab lawmakers were being offered bribes worth millions of rupees. “And Mr X and Mr Y are threatening them to accept these bribes.” Imran implied that the Punjab government would be toppled via a no-trust vote and subsequently showed a series of past statements by PML-N leaders where they could be heard saying that the establishment played a “third party” role in the no-confidence movement against him earlier this year. “So if the no-confidence vote succeeds in Punjab, then according to PML-N, it will be done by the establishment,” he said. Elaborating on his claim further, the PTI chief stated that the “conspiracy was being hatched” to bring PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif back to the country.