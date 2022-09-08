Conspiracy being hatched to topple PTI govt in Punjab: Imran

CHISHTIAN – PTI chairman and former Prime Min­ister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that a con­spiracy was being hatched to topple the PTI government in Punjab, alleging that his ministers in the province were being threatened to ac­cept bribes by “Mr X and Mr Y”. Addressing a rally in Chishtian, he said that PTI’s Punjab lawmakers were be­ing offered bribes worth mil­lions of rupees. “And Mr X and Mr Y are threatening them to accept these bribes.” Imran implied that the Punjab gov­ernment would be toppled via a no-trust vote and sub­sequently showed a series of past statements by PML-N leaders where they could be heard saying that the estab­lishment played a “third par­ty” role in the no-confidence movement against him earli­er this year. “So if the no-con­fidence vote succeeds in Pun­jab, then according to PML-N, it will be done by the estab­lishment,” he said. Elaborat­ing on his claim further, the PTI chief stated that the “con­spiracy was being hatched” to bring PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif back to the country.