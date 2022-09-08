Contempt case: PTI leaders barred from entering Islamabad High Court

Hundreds of security personnel were deployed at the Islamabad High Court Thursday noon hours before PTI Chief Imran Khan was set to appear before the court in a contempt of court case.

PTI leaders have arrived at the court by security officials have stopped Fawad Chaudhry, Shehaz Waseem and others whose name were not found on the list provided by the Registrar Office.

Earlier, security officials installed barbed wires and barred people without passes from entering the court premises. Those who have to appear before the court in different cases are being allowed in only after undergoing strict checking.

Two senior superintendents of police (SSPs) are among 778 police personnel deployed at the court, which is also being monitored by Safe City cameras.

The court is set to meet at 2pm. A five-member larger bench headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the contempt case against the PTI chief.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan submitted his fresh reply to the court expressing “deep regret” over his comments against woman judge Zeba Chaudhry.

However, the former prime minister stopped short of offering an unconditional apology.