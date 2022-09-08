Court extends Gill’s judicial remand

ISLAMABAD – A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday sought challan from the capital police in a sedition case against former prime minister Imran Khan’s aide Shahbaz Gill and extend­ed his judicial remand till September 21. Judicial Magis­trate Shoaib Akhter heard the case. The attendance of Shah­baz Gill was marked through the video link from Adiala Jail. The police couldn’t pro­duce the case challan this day. The Islamabad police had registered a sedition case against Shahbaz Gill on his controversial statement on a TV channel.