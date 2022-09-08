Agencies

Court extends Gill’s judicial remand

ISLAMABAD    –   A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday sought challan from the capital police in a sedition case against former prime minister Imran Khan’s aide Shahbaz Gill and extend­ed his judicial remand till September 21. Judicial Magis­trate Shoaib Akhter heard the case. The attendance of Shah­baz Gill was marked through the video link from Adiala Jail. The police couldn’t pro­duce the case challan this day. The Islamabad police had registered a sedition case against Shahbaz Gill on his controversial statement on a TV channel.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Avoiding ‘apology’, Imran says ‘deeply regrets’ remarks against judge

National

Conspiracy being hatched to topple PTI govt in Punjab: Imran

Islamabad

Toshakhana: PM Shehbaz sets an example

Islamabad

Inflation will decline from next month: Miftah

National

Villagers trapped after largest Manchar Lake overflows

National

PM Shehbaz says trillions needed as flood-hit Pakistan looks ‘like a sea’

Lahore

FIA has no ‘objection over unfreezing’ of Ramzan Sugar Mills accounts

Lahore

Court returns reference against PM Shehbaz, Hamza to NAB ‘as per amended law

National

7 injured in Quetta hand grenade explosion

Islamabad

PPP urges nation to send relief goods to flood affectees on war footing

1 of 10,137

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More