CPEC growth, Sino-Pak ties go into overdrive: Zhao Shiren
LAHORE – Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren has said that CPEC growth and Sino-Pak relations have gone into overdrive under the strategic guidance and strong leadership of President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Speaking at the Webinar to commemorate 71th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations held under the auspices of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR), Zhao Shiren said that China has shown its grief and sorrow over the losses of life and property expressing solidarity with Pakistan terribly hit by flash flood.
“Taking stock of the unprecedented flooding in Pakistan, Chinese Consulate Lahore, together with the Chinese community in Lahore, has mobilized resources to help the flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. China also provided two batches of emergency humanitarian supplies in cash and in kind. More assistance will follow accordingly,” he added.
“Very soon a new round of CPEC JCC meeting is to be convened and the agenda might touch upon the implementation of the Framework Agreements on Industrial and Agricultural Cooperation and people’s livelihood projects,” he mentioned. All the five CPEC-related mega projects in Punjab, he said, are either successfully accomplished or meeting their pronounced targets, yielding early harvests to mutual satisfaction.
“The CPEC process has been further expedited with new Pakistan speed, entering a fast-track growth and expansion. The Karot Hydro-power plant began generating electricity, Gwadar port development produced substantive progress with East Bay Expressway operationalized,” he added.
Sharing his views, IIRMR Chairman Muhammad Mehdi said: “Pakistan is currently suffering from a great natural calamity and we are happy that our neighboring country China is standing by our side as always in this time of trouble. The messages sent by the Chinese leadership at this difficult stage are very hopeful for Pakistani nation.” Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed solidarity and said: “China will continue to provide urgently needed assistance, (and) support Pakistan in its disaster relief work. Chinese Prime Minister Li sent a message to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and assured him that Beijing is ready to support and assist flood relief efforts in the country to the greatest extent possible.”