LAHORE – The Defence Day Pakistan Sports Award ceremony held in Nazimabad in collaboration with Firdous Ittehad and Bank Islami under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA).

According to KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sector Commander Pakistan Rangers Sachal Sector Brigadier Altaf Ahmed graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the sports organizers of Karachi in the presence of host Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Shahida Parveen Kayani, Khalid Shamsi, Ahmad Ali Rajput, Asma Muhammad Ali Shah.

The special award was handed over by the chief guest to ITF Level-II Coach and Junior Davis Cupper Namir Shamsi while other award winners were Ejaz Ahmed, Javed Kayani, Rahila Sarwar, Makhdoom Syed Riaz Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Asad Ibad Ali, Naveed Alam, Asghar Baloch, Abdul Razzaq Baloch, Qudsia Raja, Salim Khamisani, Khalid Brohi, Shahzad Ahmed, Abdul Hameed, Khalid Rehmani, Kaleem Awan, Sarwar Hussain, Muhammad Asif, Fawzia Falak, Ghulam Yasin, Ghulam Abbas Jamal, Muhammad Yaqoob, Syed Javed Ali, Jameel Hout and others.

Addressing the Defense Day Pakistan Sports Award ceremony, chief guest Brig Altaf Ahmed said: “Pakistan Rangers provide the opportunities of healthy sports activities to the youth. Youth is the nation builder and future of the country and in the field of sports, this youth has to earn good name and fame for the country across the globe. Karachi is blessed with great athletes, who have earned good name for the country at international level and I hope they will continue doing so.

“The Defence Day of Pakistan is an important day in the history of the country as our enemy attacked us but every person of the country played a key role in thwarting this attack and we are proud of our Army for showing the world that we can defend our country at any cost.” On this occasion, Brig Altaf also announced that after the flood situation improves, an unprecedented sports festival will be organized in District Central.