Denmark to ensure clean drinking water for Pakistani flood affectees

ISLAMABAD- Denmark on Wednesday announced to support the Pakistani flood affectees by ensuring clean drinking water withthe help of Advanced Emergency Team. Addressing a news conference here, Ambassador-designate of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Linulf said Denmark has offered a major drinking water facility that can provide up to 120000 litres of clean water a day.

“We have also extended an offer for immediate relief assistance to Pakistan and the Pakistani people who are going through this devastating crisis. We especially share the concern about the drinking water in the affected areas. Diseases such as cholera, scabies, typhoid and ringworms often occur in the wake of floods especially due to the lack of accessibility to clean drinking water,” he elaborated.

The Ambassador-designate a team from the Danish Emergency Management Agency had arrived in Pakistan. “They will be operating this facility in Sindh. And they will be joined by another 7 team members in Karachi today (September 8). The team will set up the water purification system that will be operating in Pakistan for weeks (possibly four weeks),” he said. Jakob Linulf said the Advanced Emergency Team from Denmark comprising Erik Breum-Christensen (team leader), Johan Theil Nielsen and Søren Larsen were already in Pakistan. The Danish team will use top technology to provide safe water to the flood affectees and is expected to fly back with the equipment in about four weeks. This help comes amid reports of water borne diseases in the flood-hit

areas. Experts have warned that with millions of flood affectees living under unhygienic conditions, there was a serious health threat. Jakob Linulf said it was a key priority for Denmark to provide flexible funding to “our humanitarian strategic partners to allow them to respond quickly in times of urgent need, such as in the case of the ongoing flooding in Pakistan.” “We have confirmation that several of our Danish NGO partners have already used our flexible funds to provide assistance in relation to the floods,” he added. Denmark, he said, had also supported the UN’s umanitarian flash appeal for Pakistan with $1.33 million to the UN Refugee Organisation, UNHCR. “This funding is provided in addition to our core annual funding to UNHCR’s work in Pakistan and the region of $6.7 million. UNHCR has already started their aid work and with our support they can expand their efforts. Their focus is particularly on emergency relief -providing tents and blankets – and protection of vulnerable groups, including women and children,” he maintained. The envoy-designate said Denmark was also the 6th largest donor to the UN’s Central Emergency Relief Fund, which has already provided $3.07 million about two weeks ago for the relief work in Pakistan. In addition, he said, the Danish Emergency Relief Fund, which is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had allocated almost $0.5 million for emergency assistance. Jakob Linulf said on 31st August 2022 Denmark and Pakistan also signed a Green Framework Engagement. “And on the 10th of August 2022, our countries signed an agreement for Danish financing of sustainable infrastructure in Pakistan. These engagements will allow us to cooperate even more closely when it comes to green transition, sustainable development and climate change mitigation. They will also assist in relation to rehabilitation and reconstruction,” he mentioned. Earlier, on behalf of the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, the new envoy extended condolences for the victims of flash floods.