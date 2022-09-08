News Desk

ECP postpones by-polls in 13 constituencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday postponed by-elections in 13 constituencies of the National Assembly.

An important meeting of ECP was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the members of Election Commission, Secretary Election Commission and senior officers of the Election Commission participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the Secretary Election Commission briefed the Election Commission that in the following constituencies of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission had given a schedule for the by-elections according to which polling will be held on September 11, 25 and October 2, 2022.

Among the constituencies in which the election has been postponed are NA-157, PP-139 Sheikhupura, PP-241 Bahawalnagar, NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Karam, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi, NA-246 Karachi and PP-209 Khanewal.

Secretary Election Commission said that due to the recent disasters and floods in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab, the means of transportation have been disrupted, buildings have been destroyed and transport system has been disrupted, while the national emergency has been declared.

