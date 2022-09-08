Our Staff Reporter

ECP says fully prepared to hold by-elections in Karachi

KARACHI – Sindh Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Wednesday announced that they were fully prepared to hold by-elections in three constituencies of National Assembly in Karachi. The Election Commissioner said that the nomination process for the three constituencies was being completed. Sharing details of the preparations, he said they needed 10,000 staffers to conduct the polls and were in contact with district administration to finalise the entire process.
“75 percent of the polling stations in the three constituencies are highly sensitive and 10 policemen will be deployed on each of these stations,” he said. “We have also sought deployment of army and Rangers during the polls.”

 

