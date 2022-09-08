Education plays vital role in country’s development: Amin Aslam

ATTOCK –Former SAPM and PTI leader Malik Amin Aslam has said that education plays vital role in the development of a country and prosperity of its people. He said this while visiting the site of AIOU regional campus, which was approved in 2020 at his request, and is being constructed at the cost of Rs 280 million. On the occasion, Deputy Director Public Relations Shahzad Niaz Khokhar and other notables were also present.

He said this three storey building will have state-of-the-art facilities which include multimedia center exam hall having capacity for three hundred students and other facilities. He said this regional campus will facilitate more than 15,000 students specially females in seeking higher education who will be awarded HEC recognised degrees. He also lauded the services of Vice Chancellor AIOU.

Malik Amin Aslam while replying a question about under-construction Agriculture University said that during the last year, Rs 500 million were released for its completion and work is in progress and soon after its completion classes will be started. Former SAPM Malik Amin Aslam while replying to another question said that Attock district has now become education city as the city was already having Comsats University, Education University, and Air University. He hoped that in future it will have University of Attock as well.