Egypt confirms first case of monkeypox

Egypt confirmed Wednesday its first case of monkeypox.

The Egyptian Health Ministry said a 42-year-old national, who has a residency in a European country, has been quarantined in a hospital.

While the patient’s condition is stable, the health and required precautions have been taken for those the patient came into close contact with, it added.

Monkeypox is a virus that causes disease with similar but less severe symptoms to smallpox, including fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

