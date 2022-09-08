APP

Farmers advised to prepare lands for gram cultivation

FAISALABAD – Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to prepare their lands to start gram cultivation during last week of September up to mid of November. A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Wednesday that best suitable time for gram cultivation in Attock, Chakwal and other districts of North Punjab was between September 25 and October 15 whereas growers of Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal should cultivate grams from October 15 to November 10. Similarly, best time for gram cultivation in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali and Layyah was from October 01 to 30 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Central Punjab should cultivate grams from October 15 to November 15, he said.

