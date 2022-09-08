Fazl lauds PM for personally overseeing relief operations

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman says tents should be provided to all those floods victims whose houses are destroyed.

Damage assessment survey in DI Khan and its report to be submitted to govt soon for consideration.

DI KHAN – Central Amir of Jamiat Ulema Islam -Fazl Maulana Fazlur Rehman here Tues­day highly lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for personally overseeing the rescue and rehabilitation operations in flood hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a function re­garding reconstruction and rehabilitation operations in DI Khan, also attended by the Prime Minister, Maula­na Fazlur Rehman said that despite busy schedule, the Prime Minister had paid the second visit to flood-hit DI Khan district and over­saw the relief and rescue operations including the under construction Shagu Bridge that was destroyed by the floods. Lauding the government departments and relief organisations of political parties, Fazlur Rehman said that food and non-food items as well as cash assistance were pro­vided to flood victims, be­sides stranded people were rescued after washing away of the Shagu Bridge.

He urged for provision of tents to all those floods victims whose houses were destroyed. He said that construction of small dams were inevitable to control floods in D I Khan. Maulana Fazl said that construction of Choudhan, Tank Zam and Nawab Haider Dams would help control floods of Koh e Sulaman and others areas and would save D I Khan from flash floods. He said damage assessment survey in DI Khan and its report would soon be submitted to government for consid­eration. He also sought ex­pediting of reconstruction works on roads connectiv­ity projects in Kohistan, Swat, Dir, DI Khan and Tank districts. Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood and Prime Minister Adviser for Po­litical and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam were also present. The JUIF Chief apprised the Prime Minister of floods devas­tations and rehabilitation operations in DI Khan