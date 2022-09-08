FIA has no ‘objection over unfreezing’ of Ramzan Sugar Mills accounts

Court seeks reply from FIA on acquittal pleas of PM Shehbaz, Hamza.

LAHORE – A Special Court Wednesday sought reply from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) till September 17 on acquittal applications filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, former chief minister Punjab, Ham­za Shehbaz, in a case.

Special Court Central Judge Ijaz Hussain Awan conducted the pro­ceedings of the case, which was filed by the FIA.

During the proceedings, Hamza Shehbaz, along with his counsel Ad­vocate Muhammad Aurangzaib ap­peared in the court and got his at­tendance marked.

Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel Advo­cate Amjad Pervaiz pleaded with the court to grant one-day exemp­tion from personal appearance to his client as he was busy in flood relief activities. He submitted that the country never witnessed such a destructive flood, adding that all government departments and offi­cials were busy in relief activities, under the leadership of the prime minister.

Advocates – Amjad Pervaiz and Mu­hammad Aurangzaib – also filed sep­arate acquittal applications on be­half of their clients, saying that the Agency implicated them on baseless allegations in the matter.

They submitted that there was no chance of conviction in the matter; therefore, their clients should be acquitted. Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that the court had given directions to freeze assets of Suleman Shehbaz. However, the assets of the compa­nies were also frozen along with assets of Suleman Shehbaz, he added. He submitted that due to freezing of assets of the compa­nies, wages were not paid to em­ployees of the Ramzan Sugar Mills. He requested to unfreeze assets of the companies.

Counsel for the FIA submitted that the Agency did not have any objec­tion over unfreezing of accounts.

The court agreed to issue direc­tions to the extent of payment of sal­aries and bills.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz also re­quested to fix an application against freezing of assets for hearing in the wake of the crushing season.

Subsequently, the court fixed ap­plication against freezing of assets for Sept 10, and sought reply from the FIA on acquittal applications of prime minister and his son till Sept 17, besides exempting prime minister from personal appear­ance for one-day.