Agencies

Funeral prayer of martyred Naib Subidar Nawaz offered

HAVELIAN    –    The funeral prayer of Nahib Subi­dar Nawaz, who was martyred in Waziristan, was buried with military honors at his native village Bharwal. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pak Army presented a salute on the occasion. Yesterday, Naib Subidar Nawaz was mar­tyred while fighting against terrorists when they attacked a platoon of the Pakistan Army in Sarqamar, Waziristan, the troops fought bravely and killed many terrorists. As a re­sult of retaliatory firing, Ali, Wali, Irfan Allah and Naib Subidar Nawaz of the Paki­stan Army embraced martyr­dom. People of the area paid rich tributes to the martyred Nawaz and said”The sacrifices of the Pak Army are the guar­antee of the country’s securi­ty. The martyr left a widow, two children and a daughter while his brother is also serv­ing in the Pakistan Army.”

