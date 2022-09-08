Heroin-filled capsules recovered from traveller’s stomach

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Thursday recovered 124 capsules filled with heroine from the passenger’s stomach at the Islamabad international airport.

ANF spokesmen said that a passenger—a resident of Charsadda—wanted to travel to Jeddah Airport from Islamabad Airport.

ANF officials seized 124 capsules filled with drugs from his stomach weighing 980 grams total.

ANF intercepted and searched the accused on suspicion he was trying to smuggle narcotics substance.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act, told ANF officials.

