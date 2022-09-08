High-level US delegation arrives today
ISLAMABAD – A high-level US delegation headed by Counsellor State Department Derek Chollet would arrive here today on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.
Mr. Chollet is accompanied by senior officials from National Security Council, Department of Defence, USAID and State Department.
During the visit, the delegation would discuss how the financial package announced by USAID could be effectively spent for flood victims and make assessment of the damages in the flood-affected areas by visiting these areas.
They would also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and senior military leaders. Diplomatic sources told The Nation that it is the first time that a high-level US delegation from three most important US departments is visiting Pakistan to express solidarity and support with the Pakistani government and people. USAID has announced 30 million USD which would be spent for the welfare of the flood affected people and areas. “During talks at the Foreign Office, bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States, security situation in the region and flood in Pakistan would be discussed”, a source in the Foreign Office told The Nation. A State Department statement said in Pakistan, Counsellor Chollet will lead a US interagency delegation to meet with senior government officials, as well as civil society and private sector leaders, to reaffirm our commitment to Pakistan during their catastrophic flooding. The Counsellor and his delegation will discuss the recently announced US assistance and emphasize our interest in continuing to partner with Pakistan to alleviate the damage from recent floods and torrential rains. The statement said while in Pakistan, the delegation will commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations and discuss a wide range of issues, including improving trade and investment ties, advancing bilateral health cooperation, cooperating to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis, and expanding our people-to-people connections.