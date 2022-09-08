Hundreds of employees mulling option of pen-down strike

ISLAMABAD – Perturbed over the extension of deadline by two months for the anomaly committee on Executive Al­lowance, hundreds of employees of various cadres/groups are mulling the option of pen-down strike and moving to courts against the discriminatory de­cision.

The Finance Division has extended the deadline of the anomaly committee on Executive Allowance for submitting its recommendation for two months, which means the government is not serious in its commitment to give Executive Allowance to technical cadre and economist group, representatives of vari­ous cadres/group told The Nation.

Meanwhile in a fresh letter, dated September 7, 2022, addressed to Secretary Finance Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Secretary Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah it is said that “After a lapse of considerable time, the issue of pay­ment of Executive Allowance still remains unresolved which has led to further increase in desperation and demotivation amongst the officers of Economist Group and Technical Sections of the Ministry of Planning and aggravated their sense of exclusion and discrimination in view of the Executive Allowance being granted to the officers of other groups working in the same ministry. I would, therefore, once again request that the Execu­tive Allowance should be granted to all officers (BS-17 & above) of Economists Group and Technical Sections being administrated by MoPD&SI.”

“An immediate action in this regard will ease down the stress amongst the officers of this Ministry. It will also lead to greater efficiency of the staff and efficacy of the Planning Division towards public project, the letter said.