Our Staff Reporter

Imran, KP govt authorities issued notices for usage of state resources

PESHAWAR    –    District Monitoring Officer Pe­shawar Shahabud Din has is­sued notices to PTI chairman Imran Khan and provincial gov­ernment high-ups over usage of government resources during Tuesday’s rally in Peshawar and asked them to appear in per­son or through lawyer to explain their position.

The DMO has summoned KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Environment Minister Ishtiaq Urmarh, Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Higher Edu­cation Minister Kamran Bangash, Minister for Zakat Anwar Zeb Khan, Minister for Relief Muham­mad Iqbal, Chief Minister’s Advi­sor Khaliqur Rehman, and Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Wa­zir Zada to appear in his office on September 10.

Meanwhile, DG PDA Fayaz Ali Shah appeared before the district monitoring officer and explained that he was unaware of the us­age of his office vehicles in the rally and said he had ordered an inquiry into the matter and also suspended three employees.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DG PDA had been directed to appear and explain his position after vehicles of his office were seen making ar­rangements for the PTI rally in Pe­shawar and a video of it also went viral on social media.

