Individuals come out to collect funds as govt seeks more donations

ISLAMABAD – With the government and the charity organisations collecting funds to financially help the flood victims, a large number of unrecognised individuals have also come out on the roads of the twin cities to collect funds in the name of flood victims, it has been observed.

Several people can be seen holding placards at the main crossing, especially Rawalpindi with an appeal to donate for the flood victims. Interestingly, there would be no mention of the organisation for which they are on the roads. The response from the public on the appeal from these people is not known but the fund collectors can be seen on the roads from dawn to dusk. Let it be Peshawar Road or Murree Road in Rawalpindi, almost every crossing is occupied by such people.

The Punjab government has already banned proscribed organisations from collecting donations for the flood affectees. A list of 48 defunct organisations has been sent to the relevant police officials to ensure compliance. The police would take action if an outlawed group established a camp to collect donations for the flood affectees.

The ban has been imposed under Schedule XI-B and Anti-Terrorism Act. The Foreign Office had also rejected a report carried by an Indian news agency alleging that a banned organisation was undertaking relief work during devastating floods in the country. The FO said it was not the first time that the Indian media had shown their proclivity to carry baseless and motivated stories to further a political agenda.