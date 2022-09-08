Anadolu

Iraq’s top court says it has no authority to dissolve Parliament

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that it does not have the constitutional authority to dissolve Parliament.

The ruling was issued during a session to look into a lawsuit filed by lawmakers affiliated with influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to demand the dissolution of Parliament over the failure to elect a new president and form government.

Tension has been running high across Iraq in recent weeks as rival Iraqi groups failed to agree on a new prime minister since the country’s last elections on Oct. 10, 2021.

More than 30 protesters were killed last week when supporters of al-Sadr stormed the Republican Palace, where the government is seated in Baghdad after the firebrand leader said he was stepping down from politics.

