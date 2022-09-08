Islamabad police arrest 8,283 professional beggars

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has so far arrested 8,283 professional beggars including 147 handlers during the ongoing year, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) investigation, Syed Farhat Abbas Kazmi told media persons on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here at Rescue 15 office, he said a massive crackdown was underway against the alm-seekers and their facilitators in line with Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan orders to purge the menace from society.

He said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had tasked SSP investigation to formulate teams with deployment of two vehicles each in East and West circle to tighten noose around the mafia.

Similarly, he said all the zonal SPs and Station House Officers (SHOs) were also directed to lodge First Information Reports (FIRs) against the culprits under Human Trafficking Act.

Divulging details of the nabbed persons, he said around 474 FIRs were registered against 1686 alm seekers. Whereas, 928 men, 728 women and 30 transgender persons were challaned.

Similarly, some 147 cases were registered under section 3 of Human Trafficking Act 2018.

Likewise, 1,894 men, 232 women, 4,101 children, 305 girls and 21 eunuchs were sent to Edhi Homes and Shelter Homes, he added.

He said the investigation has revealed that the facilitators indulged small children and women in forced labour and used to collect share from their income after giving them pick and drop.

He appealed to the masses to discourage such people and inform the police about their facilitators to end beggary in the capital.