News Desk

Kim Kardashian reveals how she gained ‘respect’ in ‘high society’

LOS ANGELES – Kim Kardashian revealed her ex-husband Kanye West helped her gain “respect” in the “high society” while also dishing on her own talents which played a significant role in changing people’s perspective of her. In her recent conversation for Interview’s cover story, the reality TV star was asked about the time she knew she had “really arrived in high society.” “I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people,” The Kardashians star responded. “I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect.” However, she does not give the whole credit to her ex for it as she added, “I’ve also seen a expletive more recently going to law school, just doing what I want.” “And becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that,” Kim continued. “There’s levels to it.” Kim, who parted ways with Ye following their seven years of marriage in 2021, further talked about how people still question why’s she famous while accusing her of having no talent.

“Yeah, people used to say that,” the Skims founder recollected while adding, “and I’m like, ‘Do I need to be a expletive circus animal?’”
She continued: “I think it came from people saying, ‘What are you famous for?’ and I’m like, ‘Well, we have a TV show.’ But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.” “But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, ‘Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?’ And I’m like, ‘Didn’t know I needed one.’”
“I mean, I can give you a million expletive talents,” she said. “I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest expletive on the planet.
“But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. “I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know,” Kim concluded.

More Stories
Lahore

PDM has no plan to resolve people’s problems, says Omar Cheema

Business

No new tax imposed on mobile phones, Senate body informed

Business

Pak-China trade volume expected to double in 3-5 years: Haque

Business

Pakistan, AIIB sign $1.6m loan agreement

Business

Drop in rice exports feared as floods damage crop

Business

PSX loses 94 points

Business

Rupee sheds Rs1.99 against dollar

Business

Farmers advised to prepare lands for gram cultivation

Business

CCOP allows re-engagement of financial advisor to proceed further for NPPMCL sel-off

Business

Karandaaz joins hands with FINCA Microfinance Bank to enable financial inclusion of women

1 of 3,179

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More