KP CM lauds ETEA reforms to ensure fair exams
PESHAWAR – KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appreciated the reforms undertaken by the KP Educational Testing & Evaluation Agency for ensuring transparent and fair examinations being held for admissions in the education sector, employment in various government organisations and the provision of scholarships adding that the present government believes in introducing reforms at every level to ensure efficient service delivery and transparency.
Chairing the ETEA board of governors meeting CM maintained that sustainability in the provision of services is of paramount importance