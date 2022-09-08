KP CM lauds ETEA reforms to ensure fair exams

PESHAWAR – KP Chief Minis­ter Mahmood Khan has appreciated the reforms undertaken by the KP Ed­ucational Testing & Evalu­ation Agency for ensuring transparent and fair ex­aminations being held for admissions in the educa­tion sector, employment in various government organisations and the provision of scholarships adding that the present government believes in introducing reforms at every level to ensure effi­cient service delivery and transparency.

Chairing the ETEA board of governors meeting CM maintained that sustainability in the provision of services is of paramount importance