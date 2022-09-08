Our Staff Reporter

KP, Sindh complete Rawalpindi leg on winning note

LAHORE – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s extraordinary run in the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 continued as they completed the Rawalpindi leg of the tournament on Wednesday with five wins from as many matches.
Mohammad Sarwar Afridi’s whirlwind 38 not out helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa put the first 200-plus score of this year’s edition. Balochistan fell 27 runs short of the 202-run target. Saim Ayub’s half-century scripted Sindh’s six-wicket win over Southern Punjab in the second match of the day. This is Sindh’s third win of the tournament. The action now moves to Multan from 10 September.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sit comfortably at the top of the points table with 10 points. Balochistan follow them with six points. Sindh, locked with Balochistan on points, are third, while Northern and Southern Punjab are fourth and fifth. Central Punjab, who could manage only one win in five matches, are languishing at the bottom. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded the first 200-plus score of the tournament, thanks to unbeaten 38 in just 11 balls by M Sarwar Afridi, who helped KP score 201-5 after captain Khalid Usman elected to bat. Aamer Azmat (22*) duly supported him. KP were provided a solid start from Sahibzada Farhan (48 off 33) and Kamran Ghulam (57 off 38) with an 84-run second wicket stand. When it came to defending the towering target, pacers M Imran and Imran Khan Sr bowled brilliantly and grabbed 4-28 and 2-29 respectively.
Meanwhile, left-handed opener Saim Ayub played a brilliant knock of 56 in Sindh’s six-wicket win over Southern Punjab.
Saim struck seven fours and two sixes and provided a solid start to the run chase with Sharjeel Khan, who blasted 49 in 26 balls (4 fours and 4 sixes).
SCORES IN BRIEF
KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: 201-5, 20 overs (Kamran Ghulam 57, Sahibzada Farhan 48, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 38*; Haris Sohail 2-10, Kashif Bhatti 2-25) beat BALOCHISTAN 174 all out, 18.5 overs (Yasir Shah 44, Haris Sohail 39; Mohammad Imran 4-28, Imran Khan Snr 2-29) by 27 runs.
SINDH 181-4, 19.2 overs (Saim Ayub 56, Omair Bin Yousuf 54*, Sharjeel Khan 49; Hassan Khan 2-21) beat SOUTHERN PUNJAB 175-6, 20 overs (Hassan Khan 48*, Zain Abbas 48; Abrar Ahmed 3-30).

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PDM has no plan to resolve people’s problems, says Omar Cheema

Business

No new tax imposed on mobile phones, Senate body informed

Business

Pak-China trade volume expected to double in 3-5 years: Haque

Business

Pakistan, AIIB sign $1.6m loan agreement

Business

Drop in rice exports feared as floods damage crop

Business

PSX loses 94 points

Business

Rupee sheds Rs1.99 against dollar

Business

Farmers advised to prepare lands for gram cultivation

Business

CCOP allows re-engagement of financial advisor to proceed further for NPPMCL sel-off

Business

Karandaaz joins hands with FINCA Microfinance Bank to enable financial inclusion of women

1 of 3,958

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More