LHC bench declines to hear Maryam Nawaz’s passport plea

A newly-constituted division bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) has recused itself from hearing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking the return of her passport.

The two-judged bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi declined on Thursday to hear the miscellaneous petition of Maryam Nawaz.

The bench was dissolved after Justice Anwaarul Haq recused himself from hearing the case. The bench sent the case back to the LHC chief justice.

It may be mentioned here that this was the fourth time the high court had refused to hear the petition.

