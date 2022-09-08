Agencies

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s plea for return of passport

LAHORE    –   A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear the application of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif for return of her passport, on Thursday (September 8).

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun will hear the civil miscellaneous application of Maryam Nawaz. Maryam Nawaz filed the appli­cation through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, saying that she surrendered

passport to the LHC registrar office after a divi­sion bench granted her post-arrest bail on merit in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in 2019.

She submitted that the National Accountability Bureau failed to file the challan in the trial court despite the passage of time.

She submitted that freedom of movement was a fundamental right and no one could be de­prived of this right for a long time. She pleaded with the court to issue directions for the return of her passport

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Avoiding ‘apology’, Imran says ‘deeply regrets’ remarks against judge

National

Conspiracy being hatched to topple PTI govt in Punjab: Imran

Islamabad

Toshakhana: PM Shehbaz sets an example

Islamabad

Inflation will decline from next month: Miftah

National

Villagers trapped after largest Manchar Lake overflows

National

PM Shehbaz says trillions needed as flood-hit Pakistan looks ‘like a sea’

Lahore

FIA has no ‘objection over unfreezing’ of Ramzan Sugar Mills accounts

Lahore

Court returns reference against PM Shehbaz, Hamza to NAB ‘as per amended law

National

7 injured in Quetta hand grenade explosion

Islamabad

PPP urges nation to send relief goods to flood affectees on war footing

1 of 10,142

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More