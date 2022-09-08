News Desk

Mainly hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with thundershower may occur at a few places in Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Murree and Gilgit seventeen, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

