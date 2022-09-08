NA body refutes malicious media campaign against Speaker’s visit to Canada

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly’s Stand­ing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednes­day took strong exception to the baseless media cam­paign against the visit of Paki­stan parliamentary delegation to Canada to attend 65th Com­monwealth Parliamentary Con­ference and decided to take up the issue vigorously in its next meeting scheduled next week.

Chaired by its newly-elect­ed chairperson Javeria Zafar Aa­heer, the committee asked Paki­stan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take action against such news channels which launched malicious propaganda against not only the NA Speaker but the whole Parliament.

The chairperson of the com­mittee said that it was responsi­bility of media to verify facts be­fore airing or printing the news but in this case, sanctity of the supreme national institution of the Parliament had been vi­olated. “The baseless and fake news about the NA Speaker and his delegation distorted the im­age of the Parliament which was against the national interests,” she maintained.

She vowed that action would be taken against those who were involved in intentional character assassination of the legislators under the provisions of law and the Constitution.

Additional Secretary Nation­al Assembly Shamoon Hashmi said that the CPC was very im­portant. He said that intention­ally, some people had tried to make the crucial visit of the del­egation controversial. He said that National Assembly Secre­tariat also issued a press re­lease refuting the allegations against the Speaker NA and his 25-member delegation during visit to Canada.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Armaghan Subhani, Na­deem Abbas, Ms Zaib Jaffar, Ms Maiza Hameed, Ms Kiran Im­ran Dar, Mr Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms Naz Baloch and movers Mu­hammad Jamal-ud-Din, MNA and Moulana Abdul Akbar Chi­trali, MNA besides the senior of­ficers of the Ministry of Infor­mation & Broadcasting and its attached departments.