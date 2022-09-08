NA body refutes malicious media campaign against Speaker’s visit to Canada
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday took strong exception to the baseless media campaign against the visit of Pakistan parliamentary delegation to Canada to attend 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference and decided to take up the issue vigorously in its next meeting scheduled next week.
Chaired by its newly-elected chairperson Javeria Zafar Aaheer, the committee asked Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take action against such news channels which launched malicious propaganda against not only the NA Speaker but the whole Parliament.
The chairperson of the committee said that it was responsibility of media to verify facts before airing or printing the news but in this case, sanctity of the supreme national institution of the Parliament had been violated. “The baseless and fake news about the NA Speaker and his delegation distorted the image of the Parliament which was against the national interests,” she maintained.
She vowed that action would be taken against those who were involved in intentional character assassination of the legislators under the provisions of law and the Constitution.
Additional Secretary National Assembly Shamoon Hashmi said that the CPC was very important. He said that intentionally, some people had tried to make the crucial visit of the delegation controversial. He said that National Assembly Secretariat also issued a press release refuting the allegations against the Speaker NA and his 25-member delegation during visit to Canada.
The meeting was attended by MNAs Armaghan Subhani, Nadeem Abbas, Ms Zaib Jaffar, Ms Maiza Hameed, Ms Kiran Imran Dar, Mr Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms Naz Baloch and movers Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din, MNA and Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA besides the senior officers of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and its attached departments.