News Desk

No country can progress unless courts don’t deliver justice: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that no country can progress unless the courts don’t deliver justice and the coalition has to be defeated in the by-elections to save future generation.

Addressing a rally in Multan on Thursday, he said, “I salute the spirit and passion of Multan and especially the women.” The opponent on Meherbano Qureshi is a worshipper of money, adding that the MPs of the PTI were being threatened to quit party, while the anchors and journalists were also being threatened.

Imran Khan said, “We have to liberate the country with real freedom, adding that Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif have been plundering the money of the country for the past 30 years and they cannot buy cheap oil because they are afraid of their master.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

US solidarity, assistance crucial for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood-hit areas: PM

National

Bilawal Bhutto expresses disappointment as ECP postpones by-polls

National

36 more die due to monsoon catastrophe: NDMA

National

Will talk to proscribed outfits within constitution: Rana Sanaullah

National

All federal units should speed up relief activities amid floods: Ahsan Iqbal

National

ECP postpones by-polls in 13 constituencies

National

UAE minister announces $10 million aid for Pakistan’s flood-stricken people

National

Pakistan wants ‘result-oriented’ dialogue with India: FO

National

PAC directs FIA to set up special counters at airports for convenience of overseas Pakistanis

National

IHC rejects Imran Khan’s reply in contempt of court case

1 of 9,006

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More