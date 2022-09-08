PAC directs FIA to set up special counters at airports for convenience of overseas Pakistanis

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed Director General (DG)Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to set up special counters at all airports for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis.

The PAC meeting was held in Parliament House under the chairmanship Noor Alam Khan. Officials of the relevant government institutions along with the members of the committee participated in the meeting.

PAC instructed DG FIA to set up special counters at all airports to facilitate overseas Pakistanis as PAC will also inspect them to ensure their proper functioning in letter and spirit.

Noor Alam Khan said that the real VIPs for us are ordinary Pakistanis living abroad, they should not face any problem when they come home.

To a query of Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan, FIA officials said that cases regarding fake degrees in PIA have been registered and it has been decided to conduct further inquiries into these cases.

The PAC was told that action would be ensure against the people who were recruited on fake degrees and those who became their facilitators. The authorities in universities certifying fake degrees would be also investigated and Higher Education Commission would be approached. Chairman PAC directed the FIA to take action against those who were sent abroad on fake documents.

PAC was told by Airport Security Force (ASF) authorities that at present 15 thousand employees of ASF were performing their services across the country. To the satisfaction of the audit authorities, the audit objection related to ASF was disposed of.

