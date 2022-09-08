PAF authored great stories of courage,valour: CM

PAF always ready to respond to any aggression of enemy.

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the Paki­stan Air Force (PAF) falcons have authored great stories of courage, bravery and valour and defeated the enemy while defending the airspace.

In his message on the PAF Day on Sept 7, the chief minister said the force destroyed the air power of the enemy on Sept 7, 1965. In the history of the Pakistan Air Force, unforgettable achievements of this force would always be recognised in the world’s defence history, he stated. “The nation is proud of the professional skills of the PAF, he said, adding that” September 7, 1965, is a golden chapter of the defence history of the country which is always ready to respond to any aggression of the enemy”. The Pakistan Air Force, once again, demonstrated its profession­alism by shooting down two Indian warplanes in February 2019, he said. “The nation salutes the Pakistan Air Force which is protecting the air bor­ders of Pakistan,” the CM concluded.

CHINESE DELEGATION CALLS ON PUNJAB HEALTH MINISTER

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that China always sup­ported Pakistan in different fields. She was talking to a Chinese delegation at the Department of Specialized Health­care and Medical Education, here on Wednesday. Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Dr. Hussain Jafari and members of the Chinese delegation were present. Various measures were discussed for further improvement of health system. The Chinese delegation appreciated the ef­forts of Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin for providing better health fa­cilities to the people of Punjab.