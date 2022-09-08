PAF observes Sept 7 as Martyrs Day with renewed pledge

Air chief says PAF has always responded to nation’s call and marked glories with their blood during wars.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force observed 7th September as the Martyrs’ Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country.

The day started with special prayers and Quran Khawani for the martyrs of 1965 & 1971 Wars and those who laid down their lives in action since the creation of Pakistan.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest during a Martyrs’ Day ceremo­ny held at the Air Headquarters here.

Addressing on the occasion, the Air Chief said that PAF has a proud history of sacrifice, valour and pro­fessionalism. “Brave sons of the soil have always responded to nation’s call and marked glories with their blood during 1948, 1965 & 1971 Wars, Ops Sentinel and Operation Swift Retort,” he said.

He said that the PAF has evolved due to great legacy of our forefathers and we are striving hard for the ad­vancement in space, electronic war­fare, cyber, niche technologies and indigenous defence capability to en­sure our sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Air Chief appreciated the efforts of PAF personnel for re­lief and rescue operations during the recent floods. He further expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their indigenous and just struggle for self-determination.

To pay homage to the martyrs, the Air Chief laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and of­fered “Fateha”. Principal Staff Offi­cers, Officers, Airmen and PAF Civil­ians attended the ceremony. Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremo­ny was also held at the grave of Pi­lot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, (Nishan-i-Haider) at Karachi. Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal, Air Offi­cer Commanding Southern Air Com­mand, offered ‘Fateha’ and laid floral wreath at the grave of the Shaheed on behalf of the PAF Chief.