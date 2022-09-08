Pakistan among top 10 tobacco consumers in world’

ISLAMABAD – Speakers at a sensitization session on Wednesday un­derlined the need of mul­tisectoral tobacco control policy, to control mush­rooming trend of tobacco use in Pakistan as the coun­try falls among the top ten tobacco consumers in the world. The capacity building among legislator, media and academia was imperative to control the consumption of tobacco, they said while speaking at the roundtable session “Tobacco Control – Preparing the Frontline Professionals” organized here by Sustainable De­velopment Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with The Union for Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases. “Globally over eight million people die due to tobacco use every year, and more than 110,000 deaths occurred in Pakistan alone as 24 million Paki­stanis consume tobacco reg­ularly which is directly re­sponsible for more than 18 types of cancers, and scores of non-communicable dis­eases,” speakers said.