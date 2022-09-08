Agencies

Pakistan among top 10 tobacco consumers in world’

ISLAMABAD    –   Speakers at a sensitization session on Wednesday un­derlined the need of mul­tisectoral tobacco control policy, to control mush­rooming trend of tobacco use in Pakistan as the coun­try falls among the top ten tobacco consumers in the world. The capacity building among legislator, media and academia was imperative to control the consumption of tobacco, they said while speaking at the roundtable session “Tobacco Control – Preparing the Frontline Professionals” organized here by Sustainable De­velopment Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with The Union for Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases. “Globally over eight million people die due to tobacco use every year, and more than 110,000 deaths occurred in Pakistan alone as 24 million Paki­stanis consume tobacco reg­ularly which is directly re­sponsible for more than 18 types of cancers, and scores of non-communicable dis­eases,” speakers said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Avoiding ‘apology’, Imran says ‘deeply regrets’ remarks against judge

National

Conspiracy being hatched to topple PTI govt in Punjab: Imran

Islamabad

Toshakhana: PM Shehbaz sets an example

Islamabad

Inflation will decline from next month: Miftah

National

Villagers trapped after largest Manchar Lake overflows

National

PM Shehbaz says trillions needed as flood-hit Pakistan looks ‘like a sea’

Lahore

FIA has no ‘objection over unfreezing’ of Ramzan Sugar Mills accounts

Lahore

Court returns reference against PM Shehbaz, Hamza to NAB ‘as per amended law

National

7 injured in Quetta hand grenade explosion

Islamabad

PPP urges nation to send relief goods to flood affectees on war footing

1 of 11,609

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More