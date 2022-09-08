Staff Reporter

Pakistan women beaten by India 0-3 in SAFF Women’s Football match

LAHORE – Pakistan women football team couldn’t start well and were beaten by India 0-3 in the SAFF Women’s Football Championship match played in Kathmandu, Nepal. Pakistani women though started well and continued their efforts to score but couldn’t convert a single goal. In the 21st minute, Indian women made their presence felt and slammed in a goal through Sandhiya to take 1-0 lead. It was soon doubled by Anju, who dodged Pakistani defenders to convert second goal for her side t make it 2-0. No more goals were scored as first half ended with India enjoying 2-0 lead. The second half was fought well by both the sides as they continued to attack each other goals but unfortunately neither smash in a single goal. In the extra time, Indian women started playing aggressive game which helped them hammer an impressive goal in the 94th minute through Soumya Guguloth to win the match by 3-0.

