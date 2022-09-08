Our Staff Reporter

PCB recalls Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz for T20 Asia Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee has recalled opener Sidra Amin and wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz in the national side for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh next month.
The 15-player squad unveiled by national women’s selector Asmavia Iqbal also includes uncapped all-rounder Sadaf Shamas. There are three changes in the squad that featured in the tri-series in Ireland (that included hosts and Australia) and Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July-August. The players, who miss out, are Anam Amin, Gul Feroza and Iram Javed. The first phase of the tournament will be played on round robin basis following which the top four teams will qualify for semi-finals. Left-arm orthodox Nashra Sundhu, after missing the tri-series and the Commonwealth Games because of a shoulder injury, is one of the four players on standby in Pakistan. The other three are: Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.
The 15-player squad and the reserves will undergo 10-day camp at Lahore Country Club, Muridke from 18 to 27 Sep and the national side will fly out for Bangladesh on 28 Sep.
PAKISTAN SQUAD: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan. Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

 

More Stories
Lahore

PDM has no plan to resolve people’s problems, says Omar Cheema

Business

No new tax imposed on mobile phones, Senate body informed

Business

Pak-China trade volume expected to double in 3-5 years: Haque

Business

Pakistan, AIIB sign $1.6m loan agreement

Business

Drop in rice exports feared as floods damage crop

Business

PSX loses 94 points

Business

Rupee sheds Rs1.99 against dollar

Business

Farmers advised to prepare lands for gram cultivation

Business

CCOP allows re-engagement of financial advisor to proceed further for NPPMCL sel-off

Business

Karandaaz joins hands with FINCA Microfinance Bank to enable financial inclusion of women

1 of 3,958

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More