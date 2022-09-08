PDM has no plan to resolve people’s problems, says Omar Cheema
LAHORE – Advisor to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that the PDM alliance is not sincere towards resolving national problems.
Addressing a press conference along with the Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Tariq Mehmood, the CM’s advisor said that the PML-N and the PPP had been playing the game of taking their turns for the last 40 years.
He said that both the parties had also been pretending to do so-called accountability as a deception and a stop gap arrangement. “Their theft and cleverness had been nabbed and apprehended for the first time,” he said, adding that the PPP and the PML-N were two sides of the same coin. “The motto of both the parties is to indulge into loot and plunder and then get away with their malpractices after making a deal”. He said that the PDM gang was devoid of any programme to resolve the problems of the people and they are used to coming into power by striking an underhand deal. “On the one hand the flood has wreaked havoc in the country, while on the other hand price hike and the nerve breaking increase in the prices of petrol and electricity have made it extremely difficult for the people to live,” he remarked.
He alleged that Shehbaz–Zardari government was only busy in taking political revenge and doing press conferences and the whole focus of the federal government was to make provocative statements and threaten the opponents.
“The Shehbaz–Zardari government in order to divert attention from inflation, hike in the electricity bills and economic destruction is making statements one after the other. It did nothing with regard to reducing price hike and the thief gang has badly failed in running the government,” he said