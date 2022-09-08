PDM has no plan to resolve people’s problems, says Omar Cheema

LAHORE – Advisor to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that the PDM alliance is not sin­cere towards resolving national problems.

Addressing a press conference along with the Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Pun­jab Makhdoom Tariq Mehmood, the CM’s advisor said that the PML-N and the PPP had been playing the game of taking their turns for the last 40 years.

He said that both the parties had also been pre­tending to do so-called accountability as a deception and a stop gap arrangement. “Their theft and clever­ness had been nabbed and apprehended for the first time,” he said, adding that the PPP and the PML-N were two sides of the same coin. “The motto of both the parties is to indulge into loot and plunder and then get away with their malpractices after making a deal”. He said that the PDM gang was devoid of any programme to resolve the problems of the people and they are used to coming into power by striking an underhand deal. “On the one hand the flood has wreaked havoc in the country, while on the other hand price hike and the nerve breaking increase in the prices of petrol and electricity have made it ex­tremely difficult for the people to live,” he remarked.

He alleged that Shehbaz–Zardari government was only busy in taking political revenge and doing press conferences and the whole focus of the fed­eral government was to make provocative state­ments and threaten the opponents.

“The Shehbaz–Zardari government in order to divert attention from inflation, hike in the electric­ity bills and economic destruction is making state­ments one after the other. It did nothing with re­gard to reducing price hike and the thief gang has badly failed in running the government,” he said