Our Staff Reporter

PFA stops production of oil & ghee mill over violations

LAHORE    –    The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday stopped production of an oil and ghee mills over violations of the provincial food regulations. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the production of the unit would remain suspended till uplift of the emergency prohibition order and rec­tifications. He said that the food safety team took action against oil mills due to presence of expired lab equipment, substandard raw material and poor storage system. Apart from that, the raiding team also witnessed worst condition of hygiene and an abundance of rodents. The director general urged people to prefer edible oil instead of banaspati ghee because its use caused cardiac diseases. He warned food business operators to ensure food safety stan­dard defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Pakistani rupee extends losses against US dollar in interbank

Islamabad

PM criticizes Imran Khan saying he is out to undermine Pakistan

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 174 Covid cases in last 24 hours

Lahore

Teaching hospitals asked to establish their own blood banks

Lahore

Canadian HC calls on Maryam Nawaz

Lahore

3 bills denied Governor’s assent passed again with majority vote

Lahore

PAF authored great stories of courage,valour: CM

National

Mainly hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Headlines

US approves possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan: Pentagon

Islamabad

Avoiding ‘apology’, Imran says ‘deeply regrets’ remarks against judge

1 of 10,143

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More