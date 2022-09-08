PFA stops production of oil & ghee mill over violations

LAHORE – The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday stopped production of an oil and ghee mills over violations of the provincial food regulations. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the production of the unit would remain suspended till uplift of the emergency prohibition order and rec­tifications. He said that the food safety team took action against oil mills due to presence of expired lab equipment, substandard raw material and poor storage system. Apart from that, the raiding team also witnessed worst condition of hygiene and an abundance of rodents. The director general urged people to prefer edible oil instead of banaspati ghee because its use caused cardiac diseases. He warned food business operators to ensure food safety stan­dard defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.