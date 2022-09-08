PM criticizes Imran Khan saying he is out to undermine Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan saying he is out to undermine Pakistan.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said two news stories published in globally respected the Economist have validated what we had been saying about Imran Khan.

He said the magazine in its latest issue wrote that Imran Khan blew up the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal and is exploiting the disaster to score political points.

 

