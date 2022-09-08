Police bust dacoit gang

ISLAMABAD-A police team apprehended three active members involved in numerous robberies and recovered looted cash, weapons and motorbike from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Following the directions of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and on special orders of DIG Operations, Islamabad police had started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

He said the Shalimar police team under the supervision of SP Saddar used the latest technology and human resources and arrested three members of a notorious dacoit gang who were involved in a series of robberies and looting people outside the banks. Police team also recovered looted cash, Rs4.05 million cash, motorbike and pistols with ammunition from their possession. The accused were identified as Abdul Rahim, Raja Waseem Khan and Muhammad Waseem. Cases against nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway. DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

“The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands,” he maintained.