Our Staff Reporter

Police bust dacoit gang

ISLAMABAD    –   A police team appre­hended three active members involved in numerous robberies and recovered looted cash, weapons and motorbike from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Following the direc­tions of the Inspector General of Police Islam­abad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and on special or­ders of DIG Operations, Islamabad police had started a crackdown against criminal ele­ments in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

He said the Shali­mar police team under the supervision of SP Saddar used the latest technology and human resources and arrested three members of a no­torious dacoit gang who were involved in a series of robberies and loot­ing people outside the banks. Police team also recovered looted cash, Rs4.05 million cash, motorbike and pistols with ammunition from their possession. The accused were identified as Abdul Rahim, Raja Waseem Khan and Mu­hammad Waseem.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Avoiding ‘apology’, Imran says ‘deeply regrets’ remarks against judge

National

Conspiracy being hatched to topple PTI govt in Punjab: Imran

Islamabad

Toshakhana: PM Shehbaz sets an example

Islamabad

Inflation will decline from next month: Miftah

National

Villagers trapped after largest Manchar Lake overflows

National

PM Shehbaz says trillions needed as flood-hit Pakistan looks ‘like a sea’

Lahore

FIA has no ‘objection over unfreezing’ of Ramzan Sugar Mills accounts

Lahore

Court returns reference against PM Shehbaz, Hamza to NAB ‘as per amended law

National

7 injured in Quetta hand grenade explosion

Islamabad

PPP urges nation to send relief goods to flood affectees on war footing

1 of 11,609

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More