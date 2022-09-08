Police bust dacoit gang

ISLAMABAD – A police team appre­hended three active members involved in numerous robberies and recovered looted cash, weapons and motorbike from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Following the direc­tions of the Inspector General of Police Islam­abad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and on special or­ders of DIG Operations, Islamabad police had started a crackdown against criminal ele­ments in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

He said the Shali­mar police team under the supervision of SP Saddar used the latest technology and human resources and arrested three members of a no­torious dacoit gang who were involved in a series of robberies and loot­ing people outside the banks. Police team also recovered looted cash, Rs4.05 million cash, motorbike and pistols with ammunition from their possession. The accused were identified as Abdul Rahim, Raja Waseem Khan and Mu­hammad Waseem.