Police carry out search operation in Tarnol and Sabzi Mandi

ISLAMABAD – Police have conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Tarnol and Sabzi Mandi police stations, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said that, following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad residents.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the PS Tarnol and Sabzi Mandi areas by CTD and quick reaction teams under the supervision of SP CTD.

During the search operation six suspects were shifted to the police station for verification, and 78 houses were checked. While three 30 bore pistols and three 12 bore guns with ammunition were recovered.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the capital.

All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking.